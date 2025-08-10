Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda fuel dating rumours at Saiyaara success bash

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has already ₹300 crore at the Indian box office, with its worldwide collection now exceeding ₹500 crore. The cast and crew got together for a celebratory party on Saturday.

Saiyaara crew gets together for celebratory bash on Saturday evening

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda who stole the show with their chemistry. Their shipname “AhNeet" is flooding social media.

While Ahaan sported a casual t-shirt, jeans and jacketa and Aneet was wearing a halter-neck, bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. They were seen standing close to each other all evening and holding hands. They also cut the celebratory cake along with director Mohit at some point.

In one of the viral videos, Ahaan was seen hugging her at first in the crowd, and then after a while, he kissed her hair and fans couldn't stop gushing about them.

"YA’LL I CAN’T CONTAIN MY EMOTIONS! They are in their own world," said one on X.