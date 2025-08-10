Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda fuel dating rumours at Saiyaara success bash

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has already ₹300 crore at the Indian box office, with its worldwide collection now exceeding ₹500 crore. The cast and crew got together for a celebratory party on Saturday.
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda who stole the show with their chemistry. Their shipname “AhNeet" is flooding social media.
While Ahaan sported a casual t-shirt, jeans and jacketa and Aneet was wearing a halter-neck, bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. They were seen standing close to each other all evening and holding hands. They also cut the celebratory cake along with director Mohit at some point.
In one of the viral videos, Ahaan was seen hugging her at first in the crowd, and then after a while, he kissed her hair and fans couldn't stop gushing about them.
"YA’LL I CAN’T CONTAIN MY EMOTIONS! They are in their own world," said one on X.
“Well deserved. Hope they carry on the success in the future too, especially Aneet,” said one comment.
“Perfect song. Super cute they are looking touchwood.”
"We were shooting the piano scene, when she says something and he just kisses her forehead and he's leaving... I walked out and told our creative producer Sumana, 'I am making a very good film,'" director Mohit Suri said in another interview.
Besides Ahaan and Aneet, the cast also features Shaan Groverr as Vaani's former fiancée, Mahesh Iyer, Alam Khan as KV, Sid Makkar as Vinit Rawal. It also features Rajesh Kumar and Varun Badola.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician who forms a deep connection with poet Vaani Batra who is later diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.
Mohit Suri revealed in an interview that he initially envisioned that the project could be a possible third installment in the Aashiqui franchise, but it did not materialise as such.
