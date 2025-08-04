Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's LinkedIn profile catch fans' attention

Aneet Padda began her career with a brief role in the drama Salaam Venky, had her first lead role in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry (2024), but Mohit Suri's Saiyaara was what brought her widespread recognition. But now, fans have stalked her enough to have found her LinkedIn profile as well.

Saiyaara's lead actress Aneet Padda's LinkedIn gains attention

Someone took a screenshot of Aneet Padda's LinkedIn profile and shared it on Reddit with the caption, "Beauty with brains."

Since, it still stated that she was a third-year Political Science student at Jesus And Mary College in Delhi University, it is apparent that her profile has not been updated in a couple of years.

It also mentions that she is an actor, a singer-songwriter and a former intern at Vistara. She talked about her love for acting, which she says has helped in her pursuit of a career in political science and human resources.

She harps on the "relevance of political science" to "enhance political awareness to drive further change" and her interest in contributing to the human Rresources field.

In the comments section, most people praised Aneet for striving to do her best despite not being a part of the industry.

"It feels so refreshing to see someone normal is getting into Bollywood. She looks like one of us, and I'm all here for it," read one comment. Another added, "She feels like one of us."

"It was very wise of her to balance college and auditions and to not sacrifice one for the other. No matter what happens... you can always fall back on your education," said one.

One informed fan remarked, "She was topper in her high school Spring Dale 2021 X and XII board exams."

Many others pointed out that many other 'outsiders' in Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Rakul Preet Singh were all academically inclined before their film careers.

One concerned fan wrote, "May god protect her from this evil industry."