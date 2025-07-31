Tanishaa Mukerji shuts down Saiyaara movie critic: "What rubbish is this man saying?"

The speaker on The Asymmetric Crew podcast has alleged that, “What's happening with this ridiculous Saiyaara movie. The producer of this movie, in my view, has paid ₹500 in dehadi to lots of these Gen‑Z young folks to go into these theatres and put on emotional performances of crying. This is how the movie is getting promoted by the way. The whole world has now become a bunch of performers.”

These claims came under the eye of Tanishaa Mukerji and it didn't sit well with her. Rather than ignoring him she called out the speaker took to her Instagram and said, “Completely disagree. Times are changing and these people are stuck in the past. Love and appreciate the new. And honestly, what rubbish is this man saying? Does he know anything for a fact. He is using the phenomenon of Saiyaara to get views by talking negatively.”