Tanishaa Mukerji shuts down Saiyaara movie critic: "What rubbish is this man saying?"

Mohit Suri directed Saiyaara has been breaking records since it hit the silver screen. From box office collections to top charting songs, the movie has broken every record possible in Bollywood with two promising debutants. But with positive review came a sea of bashing and trolling too. Recently, one podcast by a critic stirred controversy by claiming that young viewers were paid to cry in theatres.
The speaker on The Asymmetric Crew podcast has alleged that, “What's happening with this ridiculous Saiyaara movie. The producer of this movie, in my view, has paid ₹500 in dehadi to lots of these Gen‑Z young folks to go into these theatres and put on emotional performances of crying. This is how the movie is getting promoted by the way. The whole world has now become a bunch of performers.”
These claims came under the eye of Tanishaa Mukerji and it didn't sit well with her. Rather than ignoring him she called out the speaker took to her Instagram and said, “Completely disagree. Times are changing and these people are stuck in the past. Love and appreciate the new. And honestly, what rubbish is this man saying? Does he know anything for a fact. He is using the phenomenon of Saiyaara to get views by talking negatively.”
She shut down the critic, "If people are reacting to a film what is so wrong about that. Just because he cannot relate doesn’t mean the younger generation doesn’t either. Every generation is different. This is India. We react. Go watch the film see how the audiences are moved. Then talk. This is just Bollywood bashing! Brands just have to find new ways to connect to their audiences!”
With the film is still trending and fan reactions are going viral, Saiyaara appears to be winning hearts and shutting down haters with its numbers.