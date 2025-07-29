Tanishk Bagchi denies plagiarism allegation for Saiyaara title track song

Addressing the allegations, the composer cleared out that listeners often interpret and confuse between familiar sound song, in the era of digital media backlash. Tanishk cleared out that the emotional depth of the song has made it relatable with the audience worldwide.

Responding to the ongoing criticism of plagiarism, the composer said that he is frequently targeted for the songs he creates generally. He believes that some people only look for flaws no matter what but ultimately his work will prove his authenticity. And according to him, the songs of Saiyaara has found a deeper way to connect with audience in the age of virality.

His track Saiyaara has received massive appreciation and numbers globally topping #4 on Spotify’s Top Global chart. This is a rare achievement for a Hindi song in Bollywood film with no International collab. He also revealed that the song was highly promoted in both urban and rural areas of India to garner audience attention.