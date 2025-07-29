Tanishk Bagchi denies plagiarism allegation for Saiyaara title track song

Saiyaara featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is breaking records left and right in Bollywood. With a blockbuster opening and box office collection, the songs have also been charting global records. Saiyaara title track has gone viral on all social media platforms and have set groundbreaking records in India.
But with huge popularity and love, the song came under some plagiarism issue. The title track has received flag for being copied from One Direction's Night Changes or Jubin Nautiyal's Humnava Mere. The composer of the song Tanishk Bagchi recently opened up about the allegations and denied any kind of plagiarism.
Addressing the allegations, the composer cleared out that listeners often interpret and confuse between familiar sound song, in the era of digital media backlash. Tanishk cleared out that the emotional depth of the song has made it relatable with the audience worldwide.
Responding to the ongoing criticism of plagiarism, the composer said that he is frequently targeted for the songs he creates generally. He believes that some people only look for flaws no matter what but ultimately his work will prove his authenticity. And according to him, the songs of Saiyaara has found a deeper way to connect with audience in the age of virality.
His track Saiyaara has received massive appreciation and numbers globally topping #4 on Spotify’s Top Global chart. This is a rare achievement for a Hindi song in Bollywood film with no International collab. He also revealed that the song was highly promoted in both urban and rural areas of India to garner audience attention.
The title track was co-composed by Kashmiri musicians Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah, who brought the initial melody and lyrics to Tanishk Bagchi during a collaboration in Mumbai. Together, the duo has developed the track that has now become one of 2025’s most talked about and viral song.
