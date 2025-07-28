After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda to star in courtroom drama with Fatima and Arjun Mathur

Aneet Padda, who gained widespread recognition for her role in Saiyaara, is reportedly set to star in a new courtroom drama titled Nyaya which is based on real-life events.

In Nyaya, Aneet Padda plays a teen survivor fighting against a powerful godman

Co-stars in the drama include Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arjun Mathur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma.

Nyaya follows the gripping and emotional story of a teenage girl, played by Aneet Padda, who takes on a powerful godman in court. The show revolves around her fight against systemic manipulation and public pressure. She had lawyers backing her, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur.

This one is not a YRF project; Nyaya was shot before she signed on for Saiyaara. Produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Mangata Films and directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia, Nyaya marks her second collaboration with the directors after Big Girls Don’t Cry.