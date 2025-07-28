Celebs

After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda to star in courtroom drama with Fatima and Arjun Mathur

Following the success of Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is reportedly taking on a lead role in the courtroom drama Nyaya, starring alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur
Aneet Padda, who gained widespread recognition for her role in Saiyaara, is reportedly set to star in a new courtroom drama titled Nyaya which is based on real-life events.

In Nyaya, Aneet Padda plays a teen survivor fighting against a powerful godman

Co-stars in the drama include Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arjun Mathur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma.

Nyaya follows the gripping and emotional story of a teenage girl, played by Aneet Padda, who takes on a powerful godman in court. The show revolves around her fight against systemic manipulation and public pressure. She had lawyers backing her, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur.

This one is not a YRF project; Nyaya was shot before she signed on for Saiyaara. Produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Mangata Films and directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia, Nyaya marks her second collaboration with the directors after Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Vaani Batra, played by Aneet PaddaX

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is love story between Krish Kapoor, a hot-headed musician, and Vaani, a quiet journalist. As of now, the film has grossed over ₹215 crore at the box office.

The cast and crew of Saiyaara are reportedly planning to celebrate the film’s success in Singapore.

Aneet made her film debut in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi. She also played a small role as Nandini, sharing screen space with Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.

Aneet Padda is getting a lot of recognition for her role in Saiyaara
