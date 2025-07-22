Saiyaara cast salary: What Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda earned for their big Bollywood debut

Bollywood welcomed two talented newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, with the release of Saiyaara on July 18, 2025. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama has already positioned itself as a major box office opener in 2025.
The film is gaining attention not only for its emotional storytelling but also for a fresh on-screen couple. The film opened with massive ticket pre-sales and generated strong buzz. This led to a rise in curiosity about how much these new debutant actors have earned for their first film outing.
While YRF has kept salary details confidential, industry insiders suggest that debut actors under such high-profile banners typically charge between ₹3 to ₹5 crore. Ahaan Panday is from a famous industry family and is speculated to be on the higher end of that fee bracket. Whereas Aneet Padda, who’s quickly gaining fan admiration, is not far behind. Though there’s no formal confirmation on either actor’s paycheck, their entry into the industry appears to be of high value.
Director Mohit Suri, known for hits like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, has reportedly been paid ₹6 to ₹8 crore for helming Saiyaara. With an established reputation as one of Bollywood’s most reliable directors for love stories, his fees align with his experience and the film’s scale.
Saiyaara has been produced on a budget of around ₹35-40 crore. While tallying in post-production, marketing, and distribution expenses, the total investment touches close to ₹60 crore, according to a report. Despite that hefty budget, the film began earning revenue even before hitting theatres, thanks to lucrative deals for satellite rights, music, and OTT streaming, which brought in an estimated ₹45 crore.
The films box office performance has quite seemingly matched its hype, with over one lakh tickets sold in advance and a pre-release collection of ₹4.41 crore. Its opening day reportedly brought in ₹20-21 crore, placing the film among 2025’s biggest theatrical debuts and marking a strong start for its lead debutant actors.