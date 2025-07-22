After Saiyaara, Mithoon returns with Chandaniya, starring Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam

The accompanying video, directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani, aligns closely with the song’s contemplative tone. Featuring actors Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam, the visual narrative opts for restraint over spectacle. Their performances subtly reflect the quiet intensity embedded in Mithoon’s composition, adding another layer to the experience.

In an earlier interview, Mithoon had opined that it’s nearly impossible to deconstruct his songs because he keeps them very minimalistic in terms of orchestration.

"For me, usually, you can't deconstruct my song. Because it is already very minimalistic. I feel that the song, and its emotion are the identities of the song. No matter how much programming you do, or don't do”.

With Master of Melody, Mithoon appears to be moving towards a sound that is more pared-back, steering away from elaborate arrangements in favour of bare, emotionally raw storytelling. Chandaniya seems to reaffirm this intention, offering listeners a glimpse into a musical space shaped more by feeling than form.

Chandaniya is now available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube via the T-Series channel.