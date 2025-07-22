After Saiyaara, Mithoon returns with Chandaniya, starring Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam

After the wide acclaim of Saiyaara, music composer Mithoon continues his introspective journey with Chandaniya, the second single from his upcoming album Master of Melody. The song, released by T-Series, features vocals by Vishal Mishra and lyrics by veteran lyricist Sayeed Quadri, once again bringing together a creative team known for their emotionally resonant work.
Mithoon, known for crafting hauntingly minimal compositions that focus on emotional depth, sees Chandaniya as a natural continuation of his artistic ethos. “2025 has been humbling—watching people connect with my music has been truly overwhelming,” he shared in a statement. “Chandaniya is rooted in the emotional space I always return to. It’s honest, introspective, and stripped to its essence. The response so far has only heightened my excitement to see how the audience connects with the rest of the album,” he added.
The accompanying video, directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani, aligns closely with the song’s contemplative tone. Featuring actors Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam, the visual narrative opts for restraint over spectacle. Their performances subtly reflect the quiet intensity embedded in Mithoon’s composition, adding another layer to the experience.
In an earlier interview, Mithoon had opined that it’s nearly impossible to deconstruct his songs because he keeps them very minimalistic in terms of orchestration.
"For me, usually, you can't deconstruct my song. Because it is already very minimalistic. I feel that the song, and its emotion are the identities of the song. No matter how much programming you do, or don't do”.
With Master of Melody, Mithoon appears to be moving towards a sound that is more pared-back, steering away from elaborate arrangements in favour of bare, emotionally raw storytelling. Chandaniya seems to reaffirm this intention, offering listeners a glimpse into a musical space shaped more by feeling than form.
Chandaniya is now available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube via the T-Series channel.