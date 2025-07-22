Raashii Khanna joins forces with Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Raashii Khanna will play Shloka, a strong and key character adding depth to the film’s narrative. She is currently shooting in Hyderabad alongside Pawan Kalyan, with the schedule expected to continue through the end of July. The team aims to finish Pawan Kalyan’s portions by the first week of August before moving on to the next phase of production.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh features a star-studded cast including Sreeleela, Prathiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (known for KGF )

Raashii has previously worked with director Harish Shankar on commercial hits like Hyper and Bengal Tiger, both available on a streaming portal.

The film, described as a cop drama, is progressing rapidly in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is balancing his political duties with his film commitments. Having completed Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG, he is now fully focused on Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Besides this project, Raashii Khanna has several exciting ventures lined up. She will soon feature in Telusu Kada and the Bollywood film Talakhon Mein Ek opposite Vikrant Massey. Additionally, she is set to begin filming Farzi 2 this December.

Raashi Khanna was last seen in films like Aranmanai 4, The Sabaramati Report, Agathiyaa, to name a few. She is also part of the projects like Ustaad Bhagat Singh, TME, and Telusu Kada.

