Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of The Sabarmati Report, which sees her sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey. The teaser of the film, which was released recently, gives a glimpse of what transpired behind the Godhra train tragedy.

It offers a peek into the “unknown facts” that had been "hidden" for 22 years since the incident took place in February 2002. In the teaser, Vikrant is seen as an investigative journalist.

Earlier, The makers had released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident. The film directed by Ranjan Chandel is set to release on May 3.