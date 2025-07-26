Is Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday a Blackpink fan?

Actor Ahaan Panday has caused a stir among Indian K-pop fan communities with a shocking disclosure: his go-to K-pop star is the one and only Lisa of the world phenomenon Blackpink. The charming confession was made on a lighthearted feature on his sister Alanna Panday’s YouTube channel, which went viral almost immediately across social media platforms.
In a fun game of guesswork regarding one another‘s prefernces, Alanna had to list Ahaan‘s number one K-pop artist. In a hilarious slip-up she scribbled "PINKBLACK" on a whiteboard. Even with the confusion Ahaan assured she wasn’t far off and eventually divulged Lisa, Blackpink’s fierce rapper and dancer, was his favourite.
The news immediately hit a chord with Indian K-pop fans. People poured onto social media, surprised and pleased by Ahaan's preference. Posts such as, "Ahaan Pandey being a lisa Stan was not on my 2025 bingo card but alr I'll take my crumbs" and "did yall know Ahaan Panday (ananya panday's cousin) biases lisa (blackpink) dhfwjefjqkef" filled timelines, lauding his preference and rejoicing at this serendipitous crossover.
Ahaan, fresh off a successful acting debut in the romantic drama Saiyaara with Aneet Padda, is fast emerging as a Gen Z relatable icon. Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced under Yash Raj Films, has seen tremendous box office success ever since its release on July 18. The movie, loosely based on the 2004 Korean hit A Moment to Remember, is the moving love tale of brooding musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and strong poet Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda).
While Lisa continues to bewitch fans globally as a member of Blackpink’s Deadline World Tour, the group follows up thrilling performances in Toronto with shows in New York City. Ahaan Panday’s unabashed admiration for the K-pop superstar continues to reinforce his bond with a generation that seamlessly blends Bollywood glamour with global pop culture.