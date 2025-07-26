Is Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday a Blackpink fan?

Actor Ahaan Panday has caused a stir among Indian K-pop fan communities with a shocking disclosure: his go-to K-pop star is the one and only Lisa of the world phenomenon Blackpink. The charming confession was made on a lighthearted feature on his sister Alanna Panday’s YouTube channel, which went viral almost immediately across social media platforms.

Bollywood debutante Ahaan Panday dishes out reveals his love for K-pop band Blackpink‘s Lisa!

In a fun game of guesswork regarding one another‘s prefernces, Alanna had to list Ahaan‘s number one K-pop artist. In a hilarious slip-up she scribbled "PINKBLACK" on a whiteboard. Even with the confusion Ahaan assured she wasn’t far off and eventually divulged Lisa, Blackpink’s fierce rapper and dancer, was his favourite.

The news immediately hit a chord with Indian K-pop fans. People poured onto social media, surprised and pleased by Ahaan's preference. Posts such as, "Ahaan Pandey being a lisa Stan was not on my 2025 bingo card but alr I'll take my crumbs" and "did yall know Ahaan Panday (ananya panday's cousin) biases lisa (blackpink) dhfwjefjqkef" filled timelines, lauding his preference and rejoicing at this serendipitous crossover.