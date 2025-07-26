Gulaabo singer Anusha Mani opens up on acting debut, challenges, and releasing her first independent single

A

Oh it’s so different! Music gives me a different high; it’s my first love. It’s been my world all my life. Like the famous song goes, Meri awaaz hi pehchaan hai and now to see myself play a character is fun and sometimes strange too. The one stark difference is how attached you get to a show or a film being a part of it for so many months. You’re more invested. As a singer, I don’t even know what I am singing for a lot of times and the success or failure of a song is restricted to myself, the composer and the lyricist.