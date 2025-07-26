Gulaabo singer Anusha Mani opens up on acting debut, challenges, and releasing her first independent single
Anusha Mani — renowned as the voice of Gulaabo — is among the most vibrant and adaptable voices in Indian music. Skilled in Indian Classical and Carnatic music, she started her Bollywood playback career in 2007 when Shankar Mahadevan found her, making her debut with Dhoka from Johnny Gaddaar. Since then, she’s contributed her strong, expressive voice to various hits — including Lazy Lamhe and Lehrein as well as Tera Rastaa Chhodoon Na and of course, Gulaabo.
In addition to her playback work, Anusha excels as a talented lyricist (Dil Mein Jaagi, Dev.D), an independent music innovator, and an engaging live artiste, with endeavors spanning from CARMONIES to Bartender and the Bollywood Music Project. She has also left her imprint on Tamil and Telugu music, television, and most recently, in web series acting with Hai Junoon. We had the opportunity to converse with this versatile figure in India’s creative scene.
Excerpts:
From singing behind the mic to facing the camera—what inspired you to take the plunge into acting with Hai Junoon? Was this a long-standing dream or a spontaneous evolution?
This was the most spontaneous thing I’ve ever done in my life. There was no intention or ambition with respect to acting. While I’ve been told by people around me, I never thought this could be a possibility for me. This has been my husband’s long standing dream — for over a decade — to see me face the camera. It’s been the biggest lesson in my life to be open to opportunities and possibilities, to never say no, without trying; and to trust yourself a little more.
As someone deeply rooted in music, how did your experience as a singer and performer influence your approach to your first acting role?
I think the one thing I have is the ability to be vulnerable in front of people. I am used to performing in front of an audience and I didn’t feel conscious of the camera. I’ve heard this phrase often — that singers can make good actors because of how expressive the art form is. For me, personally, It felt somehow easier than my singing debut in Johnny Gaddar; I felt more relaxed and confident. It does make me feel like I was born to do this.
What was the most surprising thing you discovered about yourself while working on Hai Junoon—either as an artist or as a person?
I have evolved immensely through this project. My biggest lesson as a person has been to trust myself, my talent, and my capabilities. I am very proud of how graciously I’ve put myself out there, despite knowing I could fail miserably. The beauty of filmmaking is the magnitude of the collaborative experience it is.
You’ve lent your voice to some of Bollywood’s most iconic songs. How does the creative satisfaction of singing a track like Gulaabo compare to embodying a character on screen?
Oh it’s so different! Music gives me a different high; it’s my first love. It’s been my world all my life. Like the famous song goes, Meri awaaz hi pehchaan hai and now to see myself play a character is fun and sometimes strange too. The one stark difference is how attached you get to a show or a film being a part of it for so many months. You’re more invested. As a singer, I don’t even know what I am singing for a lot of times and the success or failure of a song is restricted to myself, the composer and the lyricist.
With your diverse artistic background—playback singing, lyrics writing, live performances—do you see acting becoming a regular part of your creative repertoire now?
Absolutely, I felt like a kid in a toy shop! I found this sense of curiosity to learn that I hadn’t in a while. I am fortunate to have worked with wonderful people in Hai Junoon who’ve supported me, uplifted me and given me so much love. I hope it stays this way in every job I do. I can’t wait to face the camera again and play more characters.
Was there a particular scene or moment during the shoot that challenged you the most or left a lasting impression?
There was a scene where I had a breaking point and had to cry my eyes out. I had already done a crying scene a few hours prior and this scene was particularly hard because it was a rain sequence. At 3 am, there were technical challenges and I felt exhausted physically and emotionally. The insight I got into an actor’s life was eye-opening. People judge you by a scene that lasts a few seconds or minutes and it doesn’t matter to the world what it takes to achieve something.
Now that you’ve added acting to your already dazzling portfolio, what’s next on the horizon? Are there dream roles, genres, or collaborations you’re eager to explore—either in music or on screen?
I will be releasing a single composed and written by me . I also am a shareholder in a new streaming music app called Goongoonalo started by Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Akhtar . It’s an exciting time to be an independent artiste.
On the acting front, I am exploring my options and getting acquainted with the acting world.
Hai Junoon is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.
