Sanjay Leela Bhansali faces FIR in Bikaner over Love & War dispute

An FIR has been lodged against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two others in Rajasthan’s Bikaner after a man alleged fraud, misbehaviour and breach of trust during the production of the director's latest film Love & War, police said.
The complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur who claimed that he was given a contract as a line producer by SLB but it was later cancelled, Circle Officer (Bikaner Sadar) Vishal Jangid said.
Prateek has accused SLB and two of his team members of removing him from the project without payment after assigning him responsibilities as the line producer, Vishal added.
He said that the FIR was registered under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation against SLB, Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali at Bichhwal police station on Monday following a court order.
Prateek has also alleged that he made all necessary arrangements for the film’s shoot and coordinated with government departments as required. However, when he went to meet the film team at a hotel, SLB and others allegedly misbehaved with him.
Bichhwal SHO Govind Singh Charan is investigating the matter.
SLB’s Love & War is billed as an epic saga and features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The movie is slated to be released in theatres in 2026.