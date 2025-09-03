Sanjay Leela Bhansali faces FIR in Bikaner over Love & War dispute

An FIR has been lodged against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two others in Rajasthan’s Bikaner after a man alleged fraud, misbehaviour and breach of trust during the production of the director's latest film Love & War, police said.

The complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur who claimed that he was given a contract as a line producer by SLB but it was later cancelled, Circle Officer (Bikaner Sadar) Vishal Jangid said.

Prateek has accused SLB and two of his team members of removing him from the project without payment after assigning him responsibilities as the line producer, Vishal added.