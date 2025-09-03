Salma Hayek celebrates 59th birthday with sunset post: “Still dancing through life”

Hollywood icon Salma Hayek rang in her 59th birthday on September 2 with gratitude, joy, and a vibrant reminder that she’s “still dancing” through life.

Salma Hayek turns 59, says she’s ‘still dancing’

The actress, hailed as one of the most influential Latina stars in Hollywood, shared a radiant post on Instagram, where she was seen basking in a seaside sunset, dressed in a striking red bikini and sunglasses, cocktail in hand.

In her caption, Salma offered a bilingual toast to her fans: “59 trips around the sun and still dancing, cheers to all of you & thank you for the love. 59 vueltas alrededor del sol y ¡sigo bailando! Salud por todos ustedes y gracias por el cariño! (sic)”