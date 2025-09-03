Salma Hayek celebrates 59th birthday with sunset post: “Still dancing through life”

Hollywood icon Salma Hayek rang in her 59th birthday on September 2 with gratitude, joy, and a vibrant reminder that she’s “still dancing” through life.
The actress, hailed as one of the most influential Latina stars in Hollywood, shared a radiant post on Instagram, where she was seen basking in a seaside sunset, dressed in a striking red bikini and sunglasses, cocktail in hand.
In her caption, Salma offered a bilingual toast to her fans: “59 trips around the sun and still dancing, cheers to all of you & thank you for the love. 59 vueltas alrededor del sol y ¡sigo bailando! Salud por todos ustedes y gracias por el cariño! (sic)”
Hayek first rose to fame in Mexico with the telenovela Teresa and the acclaimed drama Midaq Alley, before making her mark in Hollywood with films such as Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma. Her career-defining performance as artist Frida Kahlo in Frida earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, making her the first Mexican actress to achieve that honour. In her career spanning over three decades, Salma has appeared in more than 80 projects, and won awards. She was also bestowed with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2021.
Just weeks before her birthday, on August 20, Hayek paid tribute to her late Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry, sharing throwback photos and a video from the 1997 romantic comedy. “Thinking of you today Matthew,” she wrote.
In the film, Matthew Perry played New York architect Alex Whitman opposite Salma Hayek’s character Isabel Fuentes, a spirited Mexican-American photographer. Matthew tragically passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, with his parents and Friends co-stars in attendance.
