Shantnu & Nikhil make a glamorous global debut at Moscow Fashion Week

Brothers Shantnu & Nikhil wowed audiences with their first all-women’s showcase at Moscow Fashion Week, introducing the world to a gorgeous collection that effortlessly blends sensuality, power and avant-garde design. The duo, known for pushing the boundaries of Indian ceremonial fashion, brought their signature bold, theatrical aesthetic to a city that welcomed their vision with open arms.

Titled Armouré, the collection is inspired by the glamour and daring spirit of the 1930s, an era when unapologetic women became icons of both elegance and rebellion, a little sugar to go with the spice, one might say. Picture sculptural silhouettes dancing alongside flowing drapery, adorned with hand-applied crystals, pearl embroidery and metallic brocades.

The colours range from fiery red and midnight blacks to sparkling silvers and pearly white — a palette that’s all about contrasts, strength and elegance. Each look screams confidence: this is couture for women who walk in and own the room. The colour palette ranges from dominion reds and midnight blacks to shimmering silvers, creating a striking contrast that balances intimacy with strength, romance with resistance.