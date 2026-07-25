Puia R Siakeng on taking Mizoram’s cosplay to the global stage

A

It was actually mind-blowing to hear my name on the big stage. I kept my expectations low the whole time, and did not pay much attention to the results being announced since my fellow competitors were amazing too. But the moment I heard that I was one of the champions, I immediately stopped what I was doing and had to celebrate with my mom, as she was with me at that time. I never thought that I would be the first person to win not only in Mizoram but in the whole of the Northeast.

That first person is my mom, of course. She knows every detail of my journey from the start till now.