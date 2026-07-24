Ramayana trailer launch postponed: Here's how the internet reacted

The highly anticipated Ramayana trailer is no longer going to be released today. This news was conveyed by producer Namit Malhotra a few hours before the launch event that was organised at San Diego Comic-Con. This decision has been taken in light of the fact that Sony Pictures Entertainment signed up as the distributor of the movie internationally. But the sudden announcement has left fans disappointed and frustrated.

Ramayana trailer postponed after Sony Pictures partnership

Namit Malhotra said that the Ramayana trailer was postponed after the international distribution of the film through Sony Pictures Entertainment. According to Prime Focus Studios, the international distribution of Ramayana will be done by Sony Pictures Entertainment. This last-minute decision was not taken well by the fans, who wondered why there had been such a late announcement regarding the film’s postponement. Some also felt that the Indian viewers of the film were being neglected in favour of the film’s international release.