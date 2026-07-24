Ramayana trailer launch postponed: Here's how the internet reacted

The highly anticipated Ramayana trailer is no longer going to be released today. This news was conveyed by producer Namit Malhotra a few hours before the launch event that was organised at San Diego Comic-Con. This decision has been taken in light of the fact that Sony Pictures Entertainment signed up as the distributor of the movie internationally. But the sudden announcement has left fans disappointed and frustrated.
Namit Malhotra said that the Ramayana trailer was postponed after the international distribution of the film through Sony Pictures Entertainment. According to Prime Focus Studios, the international distribution of Ramayana will be done by Sony Pictures Entertainment. This last-minute decision was not taken well by the fans, who wondered why there had been such a late announcement regarding the film’s postponement. Some also felt that the Indian viewers of the film were being neglected in favour of the film’s international release.
One person wrote, "Right now was the time to occupy the digital space! Whole digital media is flooded with the protest reels. People are now bored. Wanted change! You could do that. You could start a new discussion....You don’t trust your audience enough that’s what this action shows. Start trusting your audience." Another person commented, "I’m awaiting for it since whole week but You have killed all the excitement, now it’s over from my side. Now show it to the rest of the world only."
The third fan also seemed disappointed at the concentration on only private screenings, "Sirf private screening, creator screening wahi sab karte raho. General audience ke lie kuch nahi. Ek Kam Karo movie bhi un sabko hi dikhado. Don't release it for everyone. You disappointed us . We have been waiting for this for so long. And today is also Bahuda Rathyatra, coming back of lord to his home temple. It would have been a great day. I won't wait for the trailer anymore. We were with you....but I don't trust you anymore. From Ram navmi to today... totally disappointed."
However, a few of them also defended the makers' decision, saying, "I’m shocked reading some of these comments. I completely understand the disappointment—I was looking forward to the trailer too. But this is RAMAYANA we’re talking about. Lord Ram teaches us dharma, patience, and compassion. Let’s NOT respond with hate. Lord Ram does not hate. Hanuman ji does not hate. There is no hatred in Bhagavan. There is no hatred in true devotion. Let us be worthy devotees of Lord Ram by responding with patience."