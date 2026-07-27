John Cena embraces buzz cut after undergoing second hair transplant

Hollywood actor and former professional wrestler John Cena has spoken openly about his newly shaved hairstyle, revealing it is part of his recovery following a second hair transplant.

John Cena opens up about his second hair transplant

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, the 49-year-old explained that he underwent his second round of follicular unit extraction (FUE) after noticing a small spot that needed attention. John praised his surgeon, Dr Ken Anderson from the Anderson Center for Hair in Georgia, noting that shaving his head allowed the doctor to work more efficiently and preserve his hair follicles.