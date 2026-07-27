John Cena embraces buzz cut after undergoing second hair transplant

Hollywood actor and former professional wrestler John Cena has spoken openly about his newly shaved hairstyle, revealing it is part of his recovery following a second hair transplant.
Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, the 49-year-old explained that he underwent his second round of follicular unit extraction (FUE) after noticing a small spot that needed attention. John praised his surgeon, Dr Ken Anderson from the Anderson Center for Hair in Georgia, noting that shaving his head allowed the doctor to work more efficiently and preserve his hair follicles.
"The objective is to get more hair, and this was the best way to do it," John shared, adding that his initial surgery lasted 13 and a half hours, whilst the follow-up procedure took eight hours. "I have full trust and faith in him with this process."
John has consistently been candid about his hair restoration journey, previously admitting that WWE fans held him accountable by bringing his thinning hair to light with arena signs. Driven to research scalp health, he established a routine involving minoxidil, red-light therapy and vitamins alongside his first operation in November 2024.
Addressing the societal taboos around hair restoration, John expressed regret over not undergoing the treatment earlier, pointing out that male baldness affects the vast majority of men. He noted that enhancing his hair line has ultimately broadened his range as an actor, helping him secure diverse roles in film and television.
With his newly shaved look and expanding career, John continues to normalise conversations around male grooming and hair preservation.