John Cena posts tribute to Asha Bhosle, surprises fans

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Mumbai. She was 92. Following the demise of one of India's most melodious voices, fans, friends and family from near and far expressed their grief and extended their condolences.
The singer's acclaim went beyond the Indian subcontinent and her international popularity was once again proved when WWE icon John Cena shared his tribute. Taking to Instagram, the poster posted a picture of Asha, surprising many fans.
On Sunday, Asha Bhosle passed away, sending the entire country into mourning. However, the grief of her passing extended beyond India with many stars and media channels from countries all over the world, pouring their tribute.
In one of the most surprising tributes, WWE star John Cena posted a picture of the legendary singer on his Instagram. His post, though unexpected, is a testament to Asha's popularity that spilled beyond language and cultural barriers.
While John Cena did not caption his post, his comment section has been filled with comments. Actress Priyanka Chopra commented, "Queen". Asha Bhosle's beloved granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle also wrote, "Truly her natural element".
One Instagram user wrote, "Didn't expect John to know her". "Game recognises game", wrote another fan. "Appreciate that Mr. Cena, respect to you for the respect shown !!!", another comment read.
Asha Bhosle's last rites took place on April 13, 2026 with full state honours, at Shivaji Park. Ahead of the cremation, several stars like Tabu, Nitin Mukesh, Helen, Sachin Tendulkar, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, among others, paid their last respect at the late singer's residence in Mumbai. Political leaders including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, were also present.