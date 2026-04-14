John Cena posts tribute to Asha Bhosle, surprises fans

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Mumbai. She was 92. Following the demise of one of India's most melodious voices, fans, friends and family from near and far expressed their grief and extended their condolences.

The singer's acclaim went beyond the Indian subcontinent and her international popularity was once again proved when WWE icon John Cena shared his tribute. Taking to Instagram, the poster posted a picture of Asha, surprising many fans.

John Cena posts picture of Asha Bhosle following her demise

On Sunday, Asha Bhosle passed away, sending the entire country into mourning. However, the grief of her passing extended beyond India with many stars and media channels from countries all over the world, pouring their tribute.