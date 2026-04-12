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Who is Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, who is set to make her movie debut?

From a celebrated musical legacy to a big-screen debut opposite Rishab Shetty, Zanai Bhosle steps into cinema with a historical epic
Zanai Bhosle is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming historical film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Who is veteran singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle?
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Zanai Bhosle will soon be seen performing in her first feature film as well. She is the granddaughter of famous Indian artist Asha Bhosle, and is about to appear in the historical film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This film stars Rishab Shetty as one of its main characters.

All you need to know about Zanai Bhosle: film debut role and personal life

In this role, Zanai Bhosle will embody the character of Rani Sai Bhonsale (also known as 'Rani Sai Bai') who was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's first wife. The producers will produce this project in several different vocalizations/languages e.g. Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telegu, Marathi, Malayalam, and Bengali.

The movie will be released theatrically across the globe on January 21, 2027. There have also been speculations regarding the symbolism behind the role of her character due to its connection with her heritage. Sources state that the actress belongs to the royal lineage of Maratha.

Zanai is also very close to the cricketer Mohammed Siraj. After speculations regarding their relationship, both denied that in 2025 they had a brotherly relationship, where Zanai had tied rakhi on Siraj, declaring him her confidant and ‘go-to’ person.

Film legacy, education, and early life

Zanai Bhosle was born in Mumbai in 2002. Her father's name is Anand Bhosle, and her mother's name is Ahuja Bhosle. She has a brother whose name is Ranjay Bhosle. She also has a family connection to R. D. B., who is a famous musician. She grew up in an area where there were many different types of music. It has been reported that she has studied at Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland.

Creative work and business venture

Zanai Bhosle has undergone training in singing, dancing, song-writing, and acting. In 2020, she began her career with YouTube performances that included remakes of songs such as Hila Pori Hila and Tera Hi Ehsaas Hai for an institution that was related to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

She was also involved in the 6 Pack Band, which was a venture dedicated to the representation of transgender artists in music. In her entrepreneurial endeavours, she started a store called iAzure in Mumbai in 2017, which is authorized to sell Apple products.

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Zanai Bhosle is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming historical film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
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