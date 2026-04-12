Who is Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, who is set to make her movie debut?

The movie will be released theatrically across the globe on January 21, 2027. There have also been speculations regarding the symbolism behind the role of her character due to its connection with her heritage. Sources state that the actress belongs to the royal lineage of Maratha.

Zanai is also very close to the cricketer Mohammed Siraj. After speculations regarding their relationship, both denied that in 2025 they had a brotherly relationship, where Zanai had tied rakhi on Siraj, declaring him her confidant and ‘go-to’ person.

Film legacy, education, and early life

Zanai Bhosle was born in Mumbai in 2002. Her father's name is Anand Bhosle, and her mother's name is Ahuja Bhosle. She has a brother whose name is Ranjay Bhosle. She also has a family connection to R. D. B., who is a famous musician. She grew up in an area where there were many different types of music. It has been reported that she has studied at Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland.