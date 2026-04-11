Singer Asha Bhosle hospitalised in Mumbai due to extreme exhaustion and chest infection

One of her die hard fans replied on this post saying, “She will get better. She is an amazing person who has put a smile on millions of people around the world. Get well Asha tai.” Another person prayed for her speedy recovery, “Wishing comfort, healing, and positivity to the entire family during this time.” Another X user commented, “We wish her a very speedy recovery. She's an asset to our nation & we all pray for her good health.”

Asha Bhosle has been making music since 1943 when she recorded Chala Chala Nav Bala from the Marathi film Majha Bal. Many people only see her as a peppy song performer because of songs like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Haseena Zulfon Wali. However, she has shown that she can also perform all types of genres including ghazals such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, as well as classical pieces such as Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye. Other popular songs that she has performed include Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re and Sharara Sharara.

She has won two National Film Awards and other notable awards for her iconic songs. In 2000, she won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and in 2008 she won the most prestigious Padma Vibhushan.