Kajol gives her thumps up to The Academy picking DDLJ as one of the favourite romance films

Even after more than three decades of release, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains the favourite of many movie buffs, including Bollywood actress Kajol.

The Academy picks DDLJ as one of their favourite romance films

On Friday, The Academy dropped a post on X (Earlier known as Twitter), sharing its top picks for iconic romantic films centred around travel. Along with DDLJ, the list further included some noteworthy classics such as You, Me & Tuscany, The Holiday and Eat Pray Love. They even asked the netizens to choose their favourite romance film involving travel.

“What’s your favourite romance film that involves travel? Featured films: YOU, ME &TUSCANY, THE HOLIDAY, DILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE, EAT PRAY LOVE (sic),” read the post.

No points for guessing that Kajol’s vote went to DDLJ. Reacting to the post, she wrote, “I vote for DDLJ (sic).”

It must be noted that The Academy is the body that governs the Oscars and often gives shoutouts to international films on social media.