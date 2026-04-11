Anne Hathaway’s role in Mother Mary inspired by Taylor Swift?

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway took inspiration from Grammy winner Taylor Swift for her new movie Mother Mary, as per the film’s director David Lowery.

Anne Hathaway opens up on Taylor Swift’s influence on her Mother Mary role

The 43-year-old actress takes on the role of a pop star who has a “psychosexual affair” with a fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel in the upcoming film.

He told a magazine, “Her Reputation concert film is one of the best concert films ever. It’s truly phenomenal. And for our concert sequences we looked at that repeatedly. You would not believe the amount of time we were talking about Taylor.”

The filmmaker added, “We took three songs from Reputation and broke it down, shot by shot, and looked at them like: ‘Okay, if we were doing these, how much would these shots cost to do in visual effects?' We used that as a budgeting tool, because we didn’t know how to wrap our heads around actually pulling off a stadium concert-show on a minimal budget. We were literally using Reputation as a guide. I can go on about Reputation all day.”

Lowery revealed he attended one of Taylor’s concerts with Anne and the actress even gifted him a friendship bracelet inspired by the singer.