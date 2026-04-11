From patan patola to jamdani: CCI’s Tari exhibition celebrates innovation in handloom saris

For the bride, there are breathtaking saris on offer at Tari. Rahul Salvi’s Patan Patolas, a lyrical canvas of elephants, birds, and nature in vibrant colours; Vidhi Singhania’s ethereal kotas in real zari; Nilambari’s matchless heritage Benarasis; Saurav Das’s richly textured saris, and more take wedding wear to another dazzling level.

Adding allure to every occasion, Tari: The Loom opens up many choices of saris and fabrics flaunting classical and innovative weaves, embroidery, and block prints. Eye-catching kinkhwab saris in non-violent mulberry silk using pure gold and silver; Abdul Rauf Khatri’s internationally acclaimed Ajrakh prints; Gamthiwala’s sensational Mughal floral themes on Maheshwari, Chanderi, and linen; and Radhakrishnan’s vegetable-dyed double ikat “telia rumal” saris are among the highlights.

For the textile cognoscenti, there are Ramkumar Haldar’s stunning light jamdanis with the magic of hybrid flowers, and the experience of Sasha’s 300-count jamdanis…

Other captivating choices include naturally dyed saris and rare innovations such as Paithani in Eri silk, revival Ilkal saris in jewel tones, embroidered kantha saris, and Vankar Valji Shyam’s iconic Bhujodi weaves.

For on-the-go office wear, options vary from Chendamangalam’s smart revival cottons and Bhairavi’s light-as-air chikan saris to Kosala’s smart casuals and light Chanderis with fields of flowers.

Bela and Malavika add, “Chennai has a deep-rooted tradition of sari weaving, with the young keeping the tradition alive through different sari-wearing styles. The Tari exhibition helps take this tradition-cum-trend journey forward.”

April 10–11, from 10 am to 8 pm, at Welcomhotel by ITC, Cathedral Road.

— Pushpa Chari

(A writer who explores craft and culture, and is a longtime member of The Crafts Council of India)