Asha Bhosle to be accorded state honours as family urges privacy

On Monday morning, her mortal remains were laid to rest at her residence at Casa Grande, Lower Parel. The ambiance in Mumbai is gloomy as many well-known personalities from Bollywood and the political arena, such as Sachin Tendulkar and the Mangeshkar family, have congregated at her house to offer their condolences.

In order to cope with such an immense number of people who want to pay their respects to her, her son Anand appealed to the crowd. Though he was aware of how much everyone loved his mother, Anand asked people to not come to Shivaji Park to avoid congestion and security problems; instead, he suggested that admirers perform their prayers and darshan ceremony at home prior to the procession leaving.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai police made elaborate preparations, arranging traffic diversion and special pathways to make sure everything runs smoothly during the processions. As the country is waiting for the last ceremonies for Asha Bhosle, one can hear a silence left behind the singer, who, although silent, will go down in generations’ memories.