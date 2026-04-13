20-feet-long Veena sand art created at Puri Beach as a tribute to Asha Bhosle

Students from his sand art institution also joined him in creating this tribute, making it even more special and meaningful. Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, has mesmerised audiences for decades with her versatile voice across thousands of songs in multiple languages. Her unmatched contribution shaped the golden era of Bollywood music and will continue to inspire artists worldwide.

“We have grown up listening to Asha Ji’s songs—her voice will live in our hearts forever,” said Pattnaik, reflecting the emotions of millions of admirers.

Notably, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with several others, also expressed deep sorrow over the death of legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle.

Taking to his X handle, CM Majhi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle ji. Her timeless voice was not just music; it was an emotion that defined generations. The void left by her departure is truly immeasurable. My heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers, and the entire music fraternity in this moment of profound grief. I pray to Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath to grant her soul eternal peace.”