Athiya Shetty faces backlash after social media blunder following Asha Bhosle’s death

A tragic day dawned for the Indian entertainment industry on Sunday, April 12, when renowned playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92. Nevertheless, for Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, an effort to honour the musical legend led to a social media scandal.

Athiya Shetty brutally trolled for sharing Lata Mangeshkar’s image while mourning Asha Bhosle

The actor has found herself embroiled in a heated debate regarding the choice of a tribute post on her Instagram Story platform. To be more precise, Athiya posted a photo of Asha Bhosle’s elder sister and fellow playback singer, Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in February of last year. Even though she immediately deleted the erroneous post and put up another one, it was too late as many people had already taken screenshots of her mistake.