Historic British coin draws global collectors and is sold for £110,000

Britain may often carry the cheeky reputation of ‘borrowing’ treasures, but this time, one of its very own originals quietly stole the spotlight. A rare British coin that holds the title for being the ‘most beautiful coin’ was recently auctioned and was sold for £110,000.

Rare Queen Victoria-era coin grabs global attention; auctioned and sold at £110,000 in UK

The rare Una and the Lion five-pound gold coin dating back to 1839, was minted in extremely limited numbers and its sheer scarcity is what drives the value. Centuries later, the coin carries a story of its own, steeped in history, symbolism, and timeless allure.

At the time, a total of around 300 replicas were produced and were never released to the general public for circulation. These tiny mementos rather held a different purpose. They served as a honour symbol during the commemoration ceremony of Queen Victoria when she stepped into the royal shoes. Now centuries later, as some of these treasured beauties reached modernity, they were promised to be cherished forever but with a tagged value.

Now the main question arises, apart from its historic element, what makes it so special? This coin was not just among the regular ones, but had one of unique carvings in it. Unlike other treasures, it doesn’t portray a formal portrait of Queen Victoria. It rather brings alive a more imaginary character to life.