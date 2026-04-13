Historic British coin draws global collectors and is sold for £110,000

Britain may often carry the cheeky reputation of ‘borrowing’ treasures, but this time, one of its very own originals quietly stole the spotlight. A rare British coin that holds the title for being the ‘most beautiful coin’ was recently auctioned and was sold for £110,000.
The rare Una and the Lion five-pound gold coin dating back to 1839, was minted in extremely limited numbers and its sheer scarcity is what drives the value. Centuries later, the coin carries a story of its own, steeped in history, symbolism, and timeless allure.
At the time, a total of around 300 replicas were produced and were never released to the general public for circulation. These tiny mementos rather held a different purpose. They served as a honour symbol during the commemoration ceremony of Queen Victoria when she stepped into the royal shoes. Now centuries later, as some of these treasured beauties reached modernity, they were promised to be cherished forever but with a tagged value.
Now the main question arises, apart from its historic element, what makes it so special? This coin was not just among the regular ones, but had one of unique carvings in it. Unlike other treasures, it doesn’t portray a formal portrait of Queen Victoria. It rather brings alive a more imaginary character to life.
It showcases Lady Una, a fictional character from The Faerie Queene guiding a lion. The lady sits on top of a lion commanding something in her graceful aura. Hence the name Mona and the Lion. Overall, the imagery holds a far deeper note that symbolises truth, power, purity, and strength of the British nation.
The coin was designed by William Wyon, the Royal Mint's chief engraver for most of the 19th century and till date it is regarded as one of the most beautiful creations.
While this particular coin was recently sold for £110,000, others have fetched far steeper prices. Marking the rarity of the coins, the other replicas stand at £340,000. Thus, it is proof that the world is a huge collector and money is flowing, it is just up to the metals and stories that manage to captivate people the most.