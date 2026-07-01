When celebrities thanked their doctors: Health battles that changed their lives

At the age of 29, Michael J. Fox was given a Parkinson's disease diagnosis, which he made his life's mission. Instead of going out of sight, he established the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which has grown to be one of the most important global players in Parkinson's disease research. He offered the world a movement in response to his physicians' prognosis.

At the peak of her career, Manisha Koirala revealed a stage IV ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2012. It led to an eleven-hour operation at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York and six exhausting sessions of chemotherapy. In 2013, after receiving confirmation that she was cancer-free, she wrote a book called Healed, which was mostly devoted to the physicians she called her "second chance at life." She later said that rather than being doctors, her oncology team consisted people who taught her to treasure every moment.