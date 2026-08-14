Susha's debut album explores love, attention and being human

“I think the idea of love as attention was really where the album began,” Susha says. “When you choose to give something your time, curiosity, patience, and energy, you are already expressing a kind of love.” The songs grew into different expressions of that idea. “They became a collection of different ways of loving, and different ways of paying attention to the world,” she adds.

At its heart, Love Language is about being human. “Belonging, change, curiosity, love, resilience, and learning to let go,” Susha says, describing the ideas that run through the record. Written over nearly a decade, the songs became snapshots of different versions of Susha.