SUVI’s new single Back to the Roots traces identity through sound, memory, and reinvention

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I’ve learned that language does not define who we are. It is only a vessel, a way of translating what lives inside us into something that can be shared. But even then, what we say is always received through the emotional world of the listener. As someone who speaks, thinks, and understands three languages, moving between sounds, tones, and emotion has always felt instinctive to me. For me, expression is not always about precision. Sometimes it is about energy, feeling, and truth. That freedom feels natural, and I know I am not alone in that. My team at Quriosity has also encouraged me to stop compartmentalising myself and to let every part of who I am be seen: artiste, writer, mother, wife, singer, rapper, DJ, producer, multilingual soul. So I’m choosing to show up fully, without filtering any part of it, because that wholeness is the truest version of me.