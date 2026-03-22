Amrutha Suresh on manifesting a dream with AR Rahman and breaking the silence with Pizha

Amrutha’s journey began on the reality show Idea Star Singer in 2007 — she did not win, but the industry took note. Playback work in Malayalam cinema came next, followed by Amrutam Gamay, the band she runs with her sister Abhirami Suresh, which has since performed across India and beyond.

Recently, the singer also released Pizha—Malayalam for fault—a solo single timed to International Women’s Day. Written and composed by herself, Amrutha says that she means every word of the song that deals with the subjugation women have been subjected to. “Women are always blamed. We are always called wrong. If we talk, it is wrong. If we don’t talk, we are still wrong. If we choose motherhood, we are judged. If we don’t choose, still we are judged. From the time of Ram and Sita to the present times, it is the same,” she says.

The song Pizha is built on folk structures laced with trance and EDM production, a pairing she chose consciously. “I wanted to give the new generation, a fresh-sounding feel with a folk mix,” she explains. The darkness in the sound is intentional too. “I wanted to keep it dark to show the pain.” But Pizha is not, she emphasises, a song about defeat. “How long are you going to carry this word mistake inside you? At some point, you have to drop it and live your life boldly— just take whatever you have and run.”

Now, Amrutha has her sights set on a new audience. “I want the Tamil people to know me. I am hoping to sing in Tamil soon,” she concludes.