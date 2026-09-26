Virat Kohli confirms 2027 World Cup will be his last for India

Virat Kohli has officially set his sights on one final World Cup campaign — and this time, there's no ambiguity about what comes after. Speaking to broadcaster JioStar ahead of India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which begins Sunday, the 37-year-old batting great confirmed that the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will be his last appearance for India on the 50-over stage.

Virat Kohli to bow out at 2027 World Cup after final India campaign

"For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India," Virat said. "And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there."