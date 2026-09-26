Virat Kohli confirms 2027 World Cup will be his last for India

Virat Kohli has officially set his sights on one final World Cup campaign — and this time, there's no ambiguity about what comes after. Speaking to broadcaster JioStar ahead of India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which begins Sunday, the 37-year-old batting great confirmed that the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will be his last appearance for India on the 50-over stage.
"For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India," Virat said. "And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there."
The announcement carries a lot of weight even though it wasn't totally unexpected given Virat's recent trend. After leaving Test cricket in May 2025 and T20 internationals after India's successful 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean, Virat will completely retire from international cricket for the 2027 edition. In contrast to his two prior World Cup final appearances—the victorious 2011 campaign and the devastating 2023 final loss to Australia, both of which took place at home—Virat's farewell performance will take place in strange circumstances throughout southern Africa.
"The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything," Virat said. "And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. It takes a lot out of you."
With the tournament still more than a year away, running from October 4 to November 21, 2027, India's preparations are already underway.
Due to the physical demands of nearly two more years of international cricket at ages 39 and 40, respectively, former India captain Sourav Ganguly recently issued a warning that neither Virat nor fellow veteran Rohit Sharma should be regarded as certainties for the 2027 squad. "Of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup," Virat replied. "And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready."
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.