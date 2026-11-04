How Ilaiyaraaja’s Muthumani from Dorothy became an unexpected anthem for the transgender community

Although the terms ‘thirunangai’ and ‘thirunambi’, coined by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 2006 to encourage more respectful forms of address, marked an important step towards dignity, mainstream cinema has often struggled to move beyond reductive portrayals. This is precisely why Muthumani feels like a breath of fresh air. Its reception points to a longing for representation rooted in dignity rather than ridicule.

Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, Dorothy explores caste divisions, toxic masculinity, friendship and acceptance. Against this backdrop, the song becomes a celebration of identity and the freedom to be oneself. More than just a catchy number accompanying a pivotal reveal, Muthumani captures the tenderness at the heart of Dorothy and gives the film one of its most memorable moments. And that is what makes it its soul.

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