How Ilaiyaraaja’s Muthumani from Dorothy became an unexpected anthem for the transgender community

There are songs that stay with you long after the music stops, and then there are those that give a film and an entire community an emotional identity. Ilaiyaraaja’s trance number Muthumani from Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy belongs to the latter category. When the track begins to reverberate alongside the reveal of Subbu’s new identity as Dorothy in the film, it is difficult not to get goosebumps.
Composed, written and sung by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, with vocals by Swetha Mohan, Muthumani brings together nostalgia and an unexpectedly contemporary sound. Interestingly, the song marks Ilaiyaraaja’s 1,540th film as a composer, making it another significant milestone in his extraordinary musical journey. Described as a Raaja Trance, the track combines his signature melodic sensibilities with electronic elements, creating an almost hypnotic listening experience.
The music video, directed by Bharath Muralidharan, is another interesting talking point. Its initial promotional treatment makes it appear as though the two male leads are vying for Dorothy’s affection, almost setting the stage for a conventional love triangle. But the eventual reveal turns that narrative on its head. More importantly, the song has struck a chord with the transgender community, with many embracing it as an anthem, particularly for its references to goddesses Meenakshi and Kamakshi.
This response is significant, especially given Tamil cinema's complicated history with transgender representation. For decades, the community has largely been reduced to transphobic jokes, caricatures and stereotypes, often serving as comic relief or objects of ridicule. The Oororam Puliyamaram number in Paruthiveeran (2007), for instance, depicted trans women in a setting that reinforced their sexual vulnerability.
Although the terms ‘thirunangai’ and ‘thirunambi’, coined by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 2006 to encourage more respectful forms of address, marked an important step towards dignity, mainstream cinema has often struggled to move beyond reductive portrayals. This is precisely why Muthumani feels like a breath of fresh air. Its reception points to a longing for representation rooted in dignity rather than ridicule.
Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, Dorothy explores caste divisions, toxic masculinity, friendship and acceptance. Against this backdrop, the song becomes a celebration of identity and the freedom to be oneself. More than just a catchy number accompanying a pivotal reveal, Muthumani captures the tenderness at the heart of Dorothy and gives the film one of its most memorable moments. And that is what makes it its soul.
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