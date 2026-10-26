Before Dorothy, Karthik Subbaraj used Ilaiyaraaja’s music in these films

For Karthik Subbaraj, Ilaiyaraaja’s music has always been a source of inspiration, bringing extra magic to his characters and some of his most memorable scenes. With Dorothy, that love story reaches its happiest chapter as Karthik finally gets to work with his musical hero. After years of celebrating Raaja’s timeless classics on screen, he now gets to create something new with the maestro himself — a dream collaboration that feels like it was always meant to happen. But here are the five time used the maestro’s music in his films
Every great obsession has to start somewhere. For Karthik, it was right there in his directorial debut. The horror thriller Pizza features Ilaiyaraaja’s evergreen track Poongaatru Thirumbuma, bringing a touch of classic Tamil cinema into a film otherwise built around tension and supernatural thrills. It was an early sign that Karthik had a soft spot for Raaja’s music, and wasn't afraid to make it part of his own storytelling.
Every great obsession has to start somewhere. For Karthik, it was right there in his directorial debut. The horror thriller Pizza features Ilaiyaraaja’s evergreen track Poongaatru Thirumbuma, bringing a touch of classic Tamil cinema into a film otherwise built around tension and supernatural thrills. It was an early sign that Karthik had a soft spot for Raaja’s music, and wasn't afraid to make it part of his own storytelling.
One of the most memorable Raaja moments in Karthik’s filmography comes in Iraivi. Arul, played by S. J. Suryah, takes his first shot of vodka as Thendral Vanthu from Avatharam plays in the background. The scene gets an extra layer of feeling from the song, showing how a familiar melody can do more than simply fill the silence. It can change the mood of an entire moment.
If there’s one song that feels made for a Rajinikanth elevation moment, it’s Raman Aandalum. Originally from Mullum Malarum (1978), the track finds a new home in Petta, where Karthik taps into the nostalgia and swagger of classic Tamil cinema. It’s a proper celebration of the Superstar’s screen presence, with Raaja’s music doing what it does best: making a moment feel bigger.
Starring Vikram and Dhruv Vikram, Mahaan continues Karthik’s tradition of bringing Ilaiyaraaja’s music into his cinematic universe. The use of Maraththa Vechchavan adds another entry to a connection that has been building for years. By this point, Raaja’s songs feel less like occasional references and more like a recurring signature in Karthik’s work.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl