Before Dorothy, Karthik Subbaraj used Ilaiyaraaja’s music in these films

Starring Vikram and Dhruv Vikram, Mahaan continues Karthik’s tradition of bringing Ilaiyaraaja’s music into his cinematic universe. The use of Maraththa Vechchavan adds another entry to a connection that has been building for years. By this point, Raaja’s songs feel less like occasional references and more like a recurring signature in Karthik’s work.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress