Lady Gaga, Shakira and Pink lead the star-studded 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees

Beyond the artists who front the stage, the Hall annually recognises the non-performing songwriters and producers who shape the industry. This year’s list boasts incredible talent including Kandi Burruss, the genius behind TLC's No Scrubs and Destiny's Child's Bills, Bills, Bills, and hitmaker will.i.am. While Kandi and will.i.am are famous performers in their own right, they are being honoured here for their prolific work crafting massive hits for other artists.

The ballot also features Boy Meets Girl, the duo responsible for Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), and the Norwegian production powerhouse Stargate, known for Rihanna's Diamonds. Country fans will be watching Tom Douglas, the pen behind Miranda Lambert's The House That Built Me.

Established in 1969, the prestigious institution requires a songwriter to have a notable catalogue of songs with the first commercial release dating back at least 20 years. Eligible voting members have until midnight on 14 December to cast their ballots, selecting up to three nominees from each category. The final 2027 inductees will be officially announced early next year, joining a historic roster that already includes Elton John, Paul Simon and Carole King.