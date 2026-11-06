Madhubanti Bagchi embarks on national tour to celebrate originality and artistry

A playback singer’s voice often belongs to someone else’s story. The face on screen, the character and the emotions may be familiar, but the person behind the microphone can remain something of a mystery. Madhubanti Bagchi knows this territory well. Having sung popular numbers such as Aaj Ki Raat, Shararat and Ishq Hai, she is now ready to put herself at the centre of the narrative. Through This Is Who We Are, her debut national tour, she hopes to introduce audiences to her musical influences, original compositions and a side of her artistry that film soundtracks cannot always accommodate.
For her, the decision to embark on a national tour comes from a desire to experience music in a more immediate and personal setting. Unlike playback singing, where the finished track reaches listeners after it has been recorded, a live performance allows an artiste to witness the audience’s response firsthand. It is this exchange that she hopes to build on through the tour. “To actually see people in front of you and perform their favourite songs for them is a whole different experience. It builds a very personal bond. Through social media as well, they become part of a very large family. I really wanted to take this across India, to all the cities we have chosen, and build a family of misfits and crazy people who want to show the world who they truly are,” says Madhubanti.
The popularity of her film songs has undoubtedly expanded her audience. However, the singer is conscious that mainstream recognition can sometimes create a limited understanding of an artiste’s musical identity.
“I have done a lot of different kinds of music. I have done classical music, rock and everything else. But in a country like India, where the music scene is still quite dominated by Bollywood, the reach of these songs is far greater. They have definitely helped me reach a lot more people than I could have through alternative forms of music,” she explains.
She sees the tour as an opportunity to address the gap between the voice people recognise and the musician behind it. “People who have heard me through these songs might have a very different image of me because they are only hearing the voice while seeing something else on screen. One of the aims of this tour is to build that bridge between the person I am, the voice they hear and the songs they associate with me.”
Rather than presenting a setlist of familiar film songs, Madhubanti has been working on new arrangements that bring them closer to her own musical preferences. The performances will also be shaped by a larger visual aesthetic, with the staging, costumes, lighting and LED elements forming part of the experience.“I want to take my music away from just playback singing and introduce people to my original work, along with the arrangements I am currently creating for these songs. They are connected to the kind of person I am and the music I enjoy listening to. It is all interconnected. Of course, I will also introduce audiences to a lot of new music, which is probably the most exciting part of the tour,” she says.
Her approach to music draws from a foundation in Hindustani classical training, which she considers an asset rather than a limitation when navigating contemporary genres. The technique and discipline acquired through classical music, she says, allow singers to experiment with their voices and adapt to different compositions. “I think there is a misconception that if you are trained in classical music, it becomes difficult to sing contemporary songs. Classical training gives you a foundation and teaches you how to use and control your voice according to your needs. It has no conflict with popular music. Some of the biggest examples are Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, who are both very well-trained in classical music,” shares Madhubanti.
The contrast between Aaj Ki Raat and Ishq Hai offers an insight into how she approaches different musical moods. “Aaj Ki Raat has a completely different energy from Ishq Hai. The former is a celebratory song where people are having a ball. It is almost like an Indian-style ball, so it needs to be fun and out there. The performance is also very different. Ishq Hai, on the other hand, is about the first feelings of falling in love. That is why I sound so different in the two songs.” She adds, “It is the job of an artiste to understand the spirit of a song. You do not sing in the same character every time. Even as human beings, we are different with our friends, our parents and our partners. Similarly, as singers and artistes, our expressions keep changing.”
Music has always had the encouragement of Madhubanti’s family, although pursuing it professionally came with its share of uncertainty. The decision to build a career in an industry that offers little conventional security was not an easy one. “My family has always been very encouraging when it came to music. They believed I had some musical talent, but taking it forward as a profession was a challenge because it is a difficult field and there is no security. Now that I have reached a certain position where I do not feel that uncertainty as much, I feel very happy that I have been able to take my grandfather’s dream forward,” she explains. “I have heard from my father and aunts that my grandfather really wanted somebody in the family to become that one great musician, that shining beacon. Maybe I am on the path to making that happen.”
While playback singing has given her a platform, composing remains an important part of the creative journey she wants to pursue. She has several original songs in the works, some of which are scheduled for release after the tour. One of her recent releases, Kaise Hum, comes from a particularly personal place. “I have composed a bunch of songs and I am still composing a lot of music. I will be releasing more after the tour, although one song is coming out before it begins. Kaise Hum is a very deeply emotional song that I composed for my cat, who had passed away two years ago. I would really love people to hear it. I think those who have lost their furry friends will be able to relate to it,” she shares.
The tour will also draw from the distinct musical cultures of the cities it visits, with some regional influences finding their way into the arrangements. While Madhubanti is keeping certain elements under wraps, she hints at surprises planned for different stops. For her, the appeal of performing live lies in its unpredictability. “In a studio, you are in a very isolated space and you are not communicating directly with the listener. The audience hears the song long after you have performed it. But in a live show, everything is happening then and there. You are either able to connect with people or you are not. That makes it very impromptu and exciting,” she says. “You cannot back-calculate these things. It is just happening in the moment. That is the main attraction of a live show for me.”
As the tour progresses, Madhubanti is also looking forward to exploring her identity as a composer and releasing music that exists independently of film soundtracks. She has been working on songs that she describes as exciting both sonically and visually, and is keen to take them to listeners. “I really want to explore my compositional side and that part of my musical career. I believe I am a fairly good composer.
There are some songs I have been working on for a while, and they will be out really soon. I think they sound fabulous and look fabulous too. I am looking forward to exploring that whole space of releasing non-film bangers,” she adds.
With This Is Who We Are, Madhubanti is making room for the many musical identities she has cultivated over the years. For audiences who know her through the songs she has sung for the screen, the Hyderabad show will offer a chance to encounter the musician beyond the playback microphone.
Tickets start at Rs 799. Nov 14, 7 pm. At Nexus Hyderabad Mall, Kukatpally.
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