Madhubanti Bagchi embarks on national tour to celebrate originality and artistry

For her, the decision to embark on a national tour comes from a desire to experience music in a more immediate and personal setting. Unlike playback singing, where the finished track reaches listeners after it has been recorded, a live performance allows an artiste to witness the audience’s response firsthand. It is this exchange that she hopes to build on through the tour. “To actually see people in front of you and perform their favourite songs for them is a whole different experience. It builds a very personal bond. Through social media as well, they become part of a very large family. I really wanted to take this across India, to all the cities we have chosen, and build a family of misfits and crazy people who want to show the world who they truly are,” says Madhubanti.

The popularity of her film songs has undoubtedly expanded her audience. However, the singer is conscious that mainstream recognition can sometimes create a limited understanding of an artiste’s musical identity.

“I have done a lot of different kinds of music. I have done classical music, rock and everything else. But in a country like India, where the music scene is still quite dominated by Bollywood, the reach of these songs is far greater. They have definitely helped me reach a lot more people than I could have through alternative forms of music,” she explains.

She sees the tour as an opportunity to address the gap between the voice people recognise and the musician behind it. “People who have heard me through these songs might have a very different image of me because they are only hearing the voice while seeing something else on screen. One of the aims of this tour is to build that bridge between the person I am, the voice they hear and the songs they associate with me.”