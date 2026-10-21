Anuv Jain brings his soulful music to Chennai for Route 143 Fest

Some songs have a way of putting feelings into words when we struggle to find our own. They travel through headphones on late-night drives, across cities and countries, finding their way into the lives of people an artiste may never meet. For Anuv Jain, whose tender, guitar-led songs have become companions to countless private moments, the past year has been a lesson in just how far a feeling can travel. After taking the Dastakhat World Tour through Australia and Europe, including a sold-out show at London’s Roundhouse, the singer-songwriter is still discovering what happens when thousands of voices return his words to him. He is also preparing to make his Lollapalooza India debut in 2027, as his independent musical journey continues to reach new audiences.

We catch up with Anuv ahead of his Chennai appearance at Route 143 Music Festival on October 31, a standalone show outside the Dastakhat tour, to talk about the life he has found on the road and if there is any new music waiting in the wings. Excerpts...

Anuv Jain on Arz Kiya Hai, Lollapalooza India 2027 and what’s next