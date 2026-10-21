Anuv Jain brings his soulful music to Chennai for Route 143 Fest
Some songs have a way of putting feelings into words when we struggle to find our own. They travel through headphones on late-night drives, across cities and countries, finding their way into the lives of people an artiste may never meet. For Anuv Jain, whose tender, guitar-led songs have become companions to countless private moments, the past year has been a lesson in just how far a feeling can travel. After taking the Dastakhat World Tour through Australia and Europe, including a sold-out show at London’s Roundhouse, the singer-songwriter is still discovering what happens when thousands of voices return his words to him. He is also preparing to make his Lollapalooza India debut in 2027, as his independent musical journey continues to reach new audiences.
We catch up with Anuv ahead of his Chennai appearance at Route 143 Music Festival on October 31, a standalone show outside the Dastakhat tour, to talk about the life he has found on the road and if there is any new music waiting in the wings. Excerpts...
Anuv Jain on Arz Kiya Hai, Lollapalooza India 2027 and what’s next
Route 143 is a standalone show rather than a stop on the Dastakhat tour. Can audiences expect a different experience in Chennai?
Every show has its own energy, and a lot of that comes from the people who show up and the emotions they bring with them. Dastakhat has been a very special journey, but Route 143 will have its own experience. My music has always been about feelings and stories that people connect with in their own ways, and I love seeing how that connection unfolds in different cities. I’m looking forward to being in Chennai and sharing that moment with everyone who comes to the show.
You’ve now taken the Dastakhat World Tour across Australia and Europe. What has stayed with you most about performing for audiences abroad?
What has stayed with me the most is how emotions travel, even when the language or the place changes. You see people singing your songs thousands of miles away from home, sometimes knowing every single word, and it makes you realise how music can become a part of someone’s life without you even knowing it. There are people who have grown up listening to these songs, and others who have discovered them recently. Seeing everyone come together for the same music is something I don’t think I’ll ever get used to.
You’re set to perform at Lollapalooza India in 2027. What does being part of a festival of that scale mean to you?
It’s a very special feeling to be part of a festival that brings together so many different artistes, sounds and audiences. I’ve always believed that music doesn’t need to belong to just one category or one kind of listener. Being part of a space like Lollapalooza is exciting because it allows your music to reach people who may be discovering you for the first time. I hope someone who comes across my set leaves with a song they want to listen to again on their way home.
Arz Kiya Hai has continued to find new listeners long after its release, reaching the top of Spotify India’s charts. Do you ever wonder what allows a song to stay with people for so long?
I don’t think there’s one formula for a song to connect with people. When I write something, I’m usually trying to put a feeling into words, something that I may not always know how to explain otherwise. Once the song is out, it belongs to the people listening to it. Everyone finds their own meaning in it, and that’s the beautiful part. A song might remind someone of a person, a phase of their life or something they never got to say. I think that’s what allows music to stay with people long after its release.
As your catalogue grows, listeners develop expectations of what an Anuv Jain song should sound like. How do you leave room for yourself to change?
I think it’s natural for people to associate an artiste with a particular sound, especially when certain songs become such a big part of their lives. I’m grateful that people have found comfort in my music. At the same time, I’m also growing as a person, and the things I feel and want to express will keep changing. I don’t want to be afraid of exploring something new just because it might sound different from what I’ve done before. For me, the most important thing is that whatever I make comes from an honest place. The sound can evolve, but the emotion has to remain real.
India’s independent music scene is thriving right now. Are there any local artistes you follow, or anyone you would like to collaborate with?
I think independent music in India is in a really exciting place right now. There are so many artistes creating music in their own way and telling stories that are personal to them. That’s what I love about this space; you don’t necessarily have to fit into one particular sound. I’m always open to discovering new music and collaborating with artistes whose work I genuinely connect with. Sometimes, the best collaborations happen when you bring two very different musical worlds together.
When you do get a break from music and touring, what helps you switch off?
I enjoy watching anime and following football whenever I get time to switch off. I love how anime explores emotions and relationships, and how you sometimes find yourself connecting with a character’s story. I’m also a football fan, so visiting Old Trafford in Manchester during the UK-Europe leg of the Dastakhat tour was special. Receiving a customised Manchester United jersey made the experience even more memorable. These little things help me unwind and take a break from music.
If you could take your music in a direction audiences might not expect, what would you be excited to explore?
I’d love to keep exploring different sounds without putting too many boundaries around what my music should be. I’ve always been interested in how a feeling can be expressed in different ways, whether it’s through a simple melody or a completely different musical arrangement. I don’t want to decide in advance what an Anuv Jain song is supposed to sound like. If there’s a story I want to tell and a sound that feels right for it, I’d love to explore that, even if it’s something people haven’t heard from me before.
You’ve spoken about writing for one listener at a time, even when performing for thousands. How do you preserve that sense of intimacy as your audiences and venues get bigger?
I try to remember why I started writing songs in the first place. Most of my songs begin with a very personal feeling, and when I perform them, I don’t want to lose that honesty. Even if there are thousands of people in front of me, I know that every person has their own story and their own reason for connecting with a song. I may be singing to a crowd, but somewhere in that crowd, someone might be hearing exactly what they needed to hear that day. That thought keeps me grounded.
You’ve built your career around original music rather than relying on covers to stay visible. What does that independence allow you to do creatively, and what responsibilities come with having control over your career?
Writing and releasing my own music has allowed me to be honest about the things I feel and experience. I don’t have to fit my thoughts into someone else’s story; I can tell them in my own words and through my own sound. But with that freedom comes responsibility, too. People are giving your music their time and allowing it to become a part of their lives, and I don’t take that lightly. I want to keep making music that feels true to me rather than creating something just because I think it will work.
After months of touring, what have you learnt about yourself as a performer?
I’ve learnt that performing is as much about listening as it is about singing. You can prepare a set, rehearse your songs and know exactly how you want a show to go, but once you’re on stage, the audience becomes a part of that experience. I’ve also learnt to trust the moment a little more. Not every performance needs to be perfect; sometimes, the imperfect moments are the ones that feel the most real.
Is there anything you always look forward to trying when you’re in Chennai?
I’m always up for trying the local food whenever I travel. I think food is such a lovely way to experience a city because every place has something unique to offer. I’d love to explore more of Chennai’s food culture while I’m there.
Do you have any memories of Chennai, or anything you’re looking forward to experiencing during this visit?
Chennai has a beautiful cultural identity, and I think music connects people beyond language. Every city has its own personality, and you discover that through the people you meet and the energy they bring. I’m looking forward to spending time here and creating more memories with the people who come to listen to my music.
INR 1,999 onwards. On October 31, 2026. 7 pm. At EVP Film City, Chembarambakkam.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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