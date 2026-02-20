Bengaluru hosts Anuv Jain's emotional finale before global tour

Even as the numbers grew, his music remained simple. Over time — the way he lays his feelings bare became his signature (dastakhat) — long before the tour adopted the word. On this tour, that openness followed him onto the stage. During recent shows, he has been visibly emotional while performing older songs.

“They still feel very fresh in my head,” he says. The emotion that surfaced on stage came from somewhere else. The months leading up to the tour were filled with rehearsals and chatter around his personal life. When the lights came on and the show began to move as he had imagined, he could see the fruits of those months of hard work come alive in front of him. “It felt really amazing and it was very emotional for me to just stand on stage and perform and finally see the entire vision come to life,” he avers.

The structure of his live shows has grown as well. “The entire show has changed since I’ve been performing these songs in an acoustic manner. Now, I have a band and the entire thing feels very different and so beautiful,” he tells us. If the tour carries the assurance of a signature, Inaam (his latest release) carries a bruise. Released in December 2025, Inaam circles the idea of being called a reward and then feeling reduced to one. It speaks of promises, fading attention and the hurt of being misunderstood.