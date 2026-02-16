Kanye West to perform in India for the very first time in March

Kanye’s music is characterised by frequent stylistic shifts and has been credited with paving the way for rappers who did not conform to traditional gangster conventions.

Born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago. After dropping out of college to pursue a music career, he became a producer for Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records and garnered recognition for his ‘chipmunk soul’ production style before signing with the label as a recording artiste.

His debut studio album, The College Dropout, received acclaim, and his second album, Late Registration, became his first of eleven US Billboard 200 number-one albums. He has five US Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles Slow Jamz, Gold Digger, Stronger, E.T. as a featured artiste and Carnival and was the first rapper to top the chart across three decades.

Kanye is one of the bestselling music artists, with 160 million records sold, and the 13th-most awarded artist at the Grammy Awards, with 24 wins. Time named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.