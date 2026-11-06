Ricky Kej praises Ramayana score by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer as a magical combination

I watched Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana yesterday, first day, first show right here in Bengaluru (IMAX 3D). It took a while to digest everything I experienced on that screen before writing this. Going in, as a musician and filmmaker, I fully expected to analyze the technical aspects, the score, the sound design, the visual effects. But within 4 minutes, the film completely drew me in. I forgot to critique and simply got engrossed in what is, without a doubt, one of the greatest achievements in Indian cinema history. What was shown in the trailers was nothing; they barely scratched the surface. Every single department came together to tell this soul-stirring story in the most epic, magnificent fashion. Finally, a film on the Ramayana that does complete justice to its source material. The film opens with Ravana’s origin story, crisply edited and immensely powerful. The writing around Ravana is brilliant: it builds a complex character where you almost begin to empathize with him, yet the script masterfully holds you back, establishing the perfect antagonist to Lord Ram. To be completely honest, it took me a moment to accept Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram initially, but the moment his character enters the jungle in exile, he embodies Lord Ram in every movement, posture, and expression. Every performance across the ensemble is stellar. @TheNameIsYash ’s presence is unbelievable, mark my words, he is set to become the next massive Indian star in Hollywood. What makes this film far more powerful than typical high-budget Indian features is its restraint. It never succumbs to excessive, bombastic dialogue or physics-defying action sequences for cheap thrills. It holds a sense of dignity, grace, and reverence befitting Lord Ram. Before walking in, I was uncertain about the score, having heard the endless online debates surrounding it. But seeing it synced to the imagery, I realized it is the precise, elevated soundtrack an epic of this scale demands. The magical combination of @arrahman and @HansZimmer excel extraordinarily. The score soars with majestic weight in the grand moments, recedes into delicate nuance during the quiet ones, and amplifies every emotional beat. Zimmer's & Rahman’s touch, uplifts the narrative in a way few composers on earth could achieve. Visually, the CGI easily rivals (and in many places surpasses) top-tier Hollywood studio productions. The climax sequence featuring Jatayu against Ravana is genuinely one of the finest visual effects sequences I have seen in global cinema. The finished VFX is a dramatic leap forward from the early trailer footage, proving how tirelessly the post-production team worked up to the release. @malhotra_namit is a true visionary. From building @PrimeFocusIndia to leading @dneg to international dominance, and now pouring his mastery into @WorldOfRamayana , he has delivered a cinematic landmark for generations. Paired with the sharp storytelling, direction, and structural depth brought by @niteshtiwari22 and @Sriram_raghv , the film achieves world-class standing. Do yourself a favor: watch this on the largest screen possible, preferably in 3D. I bet on anything, you will experience at least five genuine goosebump moments that leave you in awe, and bring tissues for at least two scenes; the emotional weight will hit you deeply.