Ricky Kej praises Ramayana score by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer as a magical combination

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej has shared a glowing review of producer Namit Malhotra's cinematic epic Ramayana, calling its soundtrack a "magical combination" composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Watching the first-day, first-show screening in IMAX 3D in Bengaluru, Kej admitted that he initially went into the theatre with a degree of skepticism.
Having tracked the endless online debates surrounding the score, Ricky fully expected to analyze the production with a critical ear. However, within four minutes of the opening scenes, the film completely captivated him. He noted that seeing the music fully synced to the visual imagery completely transformed his perspective, proving to be the precise, elevated soundtrack an epic of such magnitude demands.
Describing the collaboration between Indian legend Rahman and Hollywood maestro Zimmer as extraordinary, Ricky praised how the score soars with majestic weight during grand sequences while receding into delicate nuance during quiet moments. He felt their combined touch amplified every emotional beat, lifting the story in a manner few global composers could match.
Beyond the music, Ricky commended the film's overarching restraint. He highlighted that the project resists bombastic dialogues or cheap action gimmicks, maintaining a sense of dignity and reverence befitting Lord Ram. He also lauded director Nitesh Tiwari and co-writer Sriram Raghavan for their structural depth, alongside Malhotra’s visual effects team at DNEG for delivering CGI that rivals top Hollywood studios.
Singling out performances, Ricky noted that while it took a brief moment to accept Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, the actor fully embodies the character upon entering exile. He also singled out Yash’s screen presence as Ravana, predicting the actor is poised to become India's next massive star in Hollywood. Urging audiences to experience the film on the largest screens possible, Ricky promised at least five goosebump-inducing moments and an emotional story that brings tears.