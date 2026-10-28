Ramayana first reviews: Visuals and BGM praised, but fans call out Ranbir's lack of expressions

As Ramayana is all set to have a worldwide release next week, the first reviews of the avant garde film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, are out now. The makers arranged for a special screening at Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 27, and netizens have of course taken it to the internet to write how they have liked it.

So, is Ramayana a hit or miss? Here's what the netizens think

An internet user called Ramayana one of this year's most immersive cinematic experiences, and wrote, "Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year's most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!"

Another user wrote, "It's going to be rampage next week. Blockbuster guarantee! Literally everyone has done a great job. Those two NRIs will need to buy a dozen Burnols and Gelusil's next week."

One also posted: “There’s nothing like this film Ramayana in the cinematic universe. The closest comparison is #LordOfTheRings, and even that doesn’t compare."