Ramayana first reviews: Visuals and BGM praised, but fans call out Ranbir's lack of expressions

As Ramayana is all set to have a worldwide release next week, the first reviews of the avant garde film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, are out now. The makers arranged for a special screening at Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 27, and netizens have of course taken it to the internet to write how they have liked it.
An internet user called Ramayana one of this year's most immersive cinematic experiences, and wrote, "Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year's most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!"
Another user wrote, "It's going to be rampage next week. Blockbuster guarantee! Literally everyone has done a great job. Those two NRIs will need to buy a dozen Burnols and Gelusil's next week."
One also posted: “There’s nothing like this film Ramayana in the cinematic universe. The closest comparison is #LordOfTheRings, and even that doesn’t compare."
Producer Namit Malhotra, Director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi arrived in their traditional best for the grand show. Videos from the venue have already gone viral on social media.
One also wrote that it has an "EPIC SCALE, MIXED EXECUTION". The user notes that the positive points are the grand visuals, massive scale and Yash stealing the spotlight, but what didn't quite work was: "Weak music and missing divine aura, Slow second half and flat storytelling, Cartoonish asuras and underwhelming action," and the emotional depth falling short. "The ambition is undeniable, but the execution reportedly falls short of the hype," the user noted.
The film overall has received mixed reactions. One wrote on Facebook, giving the film a 1.5 rating: "A massive misfire and an insult to the Ramayana story. Ranbir Kapoor gives a poor perf as Ram Sai Pallavi is bad as Sita. A.R. Rahman score is really weak. Yash is pathetic as Raavana. Worst cgi and dead screenplay. TRASH!"
But whether the film will strike a chord with the Indian audience, time will tell. As the hype around the film is high, and only a week to go for its release, the makers too are prepping for last minute promotions.
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