Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is officially titled as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, now has an official title: Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The makers have announced the film's format and global release date. The first part will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, and Yash as Raavan. It will hit the theatres around Diwali in November 2026.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend gets new poster and release details

The movie was announced with the official title, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, on September 28, which was Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. It was tweeted by Sony Pictures on their X handle, confirming that the movie would have its release in IMAX, 3D, and Premium Large formats all around the world in Hindi and English.