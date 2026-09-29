Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is officially titled as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, now has an official title: Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The makers have announced the film's format and global release date. The first part will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, and Yash as Raavan. It will hit the theatres around Diwali in November 2026.
The movie was announced with the official title, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, on September 28, which was Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. It was tweeted by Sony Pictures on their X handle, confirming that the movie would have its release in IMAX, 3D, and Premium Large formats all around the world in Hindi and English.
They wrote on X, "Mankind’s greatest story comes to life. From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune comes RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - the most immersive 3D cinematic experience ever - exclusively in theatres, in IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 6. #FilmedForIMAX"
It also gained a lot of applause in the comment section. One person wrote, "The best warrior of Treta Yuga will be seen on the big screen this Diwali." Another person wrote, "Ramayana the Epic after the Odyssey feels like this year is full of great epics"
The new poster of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features the visuals of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Raavan that were already seen earlier. The first teaser trailer came out on July 30 at 4:15 a.m. during Brahma Muhurat. The trailer showed the main conflict between Ram and Raavan and gave a wider perspective of the mythological universe formed for the movie. But a lot of people questioned the absence of Hanumanji.
Other members of the cast include Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, Indira Krishnan and Adinath Kothare in important mythological characters. The second part of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is expected to hit the theatres in 2027.