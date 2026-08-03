6 secrets from the epic tale of Ramayana that will shock you

The Ramayana is one of the greatest epic stories in the world, yet many of the stories associated with this work can be quite complex. There are a few little-known facts about the Ramayana beyond the well-known tale of the epic hero Rama, his wife Sita, his brother Lakshmana, and the demon king Ravana.
The Ramayana has not been restricted to only one version of the epic. Apart from Valmiki's original text, numerous versions of it have come out all around India, as well as in other parts of Asia like Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Burma. Some versions even include substantial deviations from the original tale. One such deviation would be the Buddhist Dasaratha Jataka, where Rama and Sita are seen as siblings who were banished to the Himalayas in order to keep them safe.
The Lakshman Rekha, an invisible boundary that Lakshman drew around Sita’s hut to protect her from evil forces, is one of the most well-known episodes of the Ramayana epic. It is interesting to note, though, that the episode is not found in Valmiki’s Ramayana. The concept gained popularity through subsequent retellings and regional traditions. While millions are familiar with this episode of the epic, it is an invention of later times.
A very interesting belief held in certain later traditions is that Ravana did not take the actual Sita to Lanka but rather took an illusion of her. In the tale of Maya Sita, the original Sita hid within the protection of fire, and only an illusion of herself stayed back in her place. Ravana took away this illusion without realizing it.
During the exile period, it is claimed that Lakshmana remained awake all through the 14 years of his life to protect both Rama and Sita. As per a widely believed myth, he asked the Goddess of Sleep, Nidra, to relieve him of his requirement of sleep. It is also said that his wife, Urmila, slept throughout these years to make amends for his sacrifice.
The 10 heads of Ravana are one of the most identifiable images from the story. According to one popular mythology, Ravana earned his ten heads because he had sacrificed himself several times as a result of rigorous meditation and praying to Lord Shiva. At times, the 10 heads have also been explained as representations of diverse human vices.
As the vanara forces worked to build a bridge to Lanka, a small squirrel is said to have assisted by transporting sand grains on its back. In this tale, Rama, touched by the dedication of the squirrel, is said to have patted its back, which resulted in the formation of white stripes on its body, which can still be seen in squirrels today.