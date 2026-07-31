Who was Vidyutjihva, the role likely played by Vivek Oberoi in Ramayana?

One version of the story suggests that he participated in a number of battles along with Ravana. In addition to that, he aided Ravana in beating the King of the Gods, Indra. Unfortunately, things went terribly wrong. On his way back from heaven, he encountered the Kalakeyas. Ravana succeeded in killing them. There is another belief that he subdued the land of Kalakeyas in the underworld.

The deaths of the Kalakeyas angered Vidutjihva, and he went to fight against Ravana. The battle concluded with the killing of Vidutjihva by Ravana. It was an important event in the history of the Ravana family. In order to console the mourning Shurpanakha, Ravana gave her permission to marry someone else. He even promised to force the marriage if anyone rejected her proposal.