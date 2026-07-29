Ramayana secures record Rs 75 crore music deal with T-Series ahead of trailer release

Anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana has reached a fever pitch. Well before the first installment reaches cinemas, the makers have locked in one of the most significant music deals in Indian cinema. T-Series has secured the music rights for both parts of the highly anticipated saga for a staggering Rs 75 crore.

A historic collaboration drives record interest

The audio rights generated intense competition among several top record labels before T-Series sealed the agreement. Industry insiders revealed that the payment has been structured as a refundable advance, distinguishing it from standard music agreements.