Ramayana secures record Rs 75 crore music deal with T-Series ahead of trailer release

Anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana has reached a fever pitch. Well before the first installment reaches cinemas, the makers have locked in one of the most significant music deals in Indian cinema. T-Series has secured the music rights for both parts of the highly anticipated saga for a staggering Rs 75 crore.
The audio rights generated intense competition among several top record labels before T-Series sealed the agreement. Industry insiders revealed that the payment has been structured as a refundable advance, distinguishing it from standard music agreements.
A close associate at T-Series confirmed the acquisition, stating, "T-Series has acquired the music rights of Ramayana. Bhushan Kumar and the senior leadership at T-Series are supremely confident about the potential of the film's soundtrack."
The associate added, "As part of the arrangement, T-Series has paid an advance of Rs 75 crores for the music rights. The amount covers the music of both parts of Ramayana."
The extraordinary scale of the deal reflects enormous confidence in the project's musical appeal. Excitement has been building since the announcement that Academy Award-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are teaming up for the first time on an Indian feature film.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, the grand cinematic event features a stellar cast. Ranbir Kapoor leads as Lord Rama, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Conceived as a two-part spectacle, the first instalment is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, with the second part set to follow in Diwali 2027.