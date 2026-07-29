Country legend Willie Nelson joins growing opposition to AI data centre expansion in Texas

Willie didn’t call out a specific project by name, but reporting has pointed to a planned Nexus Data Centers campus roughly 25 miles from Abbott in nearby Hubbard as a likely flashpoint. The Grammy winner didn’t hold back on his objections. He described the facilities in blunt terms, warning against a “loud, water thieving, light polluting” data centre landing “anywhere near our town (or any others for that matter).” His argument leaned into a theme that's defined much of his career: that rural America's real strength comes from its people and land, not industrial expansion.

“The strength of rural America has never come from big industrial footprints,” he wrote. “It comes from generations of people, open spaces, local businesses and a connection to the land.” It’s a natural extension of Willie’s long track record as an advocate for small farmers. He co-founded Farm Aid back in 1985, and has spent decades using his platform to push back against threats to family-owned agricultural land — from corporate consolidation to, now, server farms.

As of now, it’s unclear whether any construction near Abbott has been formally approved, or whether Willie’s letter will translate into organised local opposition. But if his history with Farm Aid is any indication, this likely won't be the last anyone hears from him on the subject.