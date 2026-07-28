Psych-folk legend Linda Perhacs reported missing after eight months of silence

The appeal was signed by Linda's former manager Laurel Stearns, DubLab co-founder Mark "Frosty" McNeill, and collaborators Julia Holter and Jessica Hundley. Laurel, who managed Linda from 2013 to 2016, told press outlets that she filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department in early June. Investigators reportedly looked into the case but were unable to share any findings with Laurel or the other friends, since none of them are legally recognised next of kin or hold power of attorney over Linda's affairs. Anyone with verified information about her whereabouts has been asked to contact Laurel directly through her management email.

Linda's story has always had an element of the improbable. In the late 1960s, she was working as a dental hygienist in Beverly Hills when a client — Oscar-winning film composer Leonard Rosenman — heard a home demo of her music and encouraged her into the studio. The result, Parallelograms, released in 1970, sold poorly and pushed Linda back into dentistry for decades.

For now, the details of Linda's disappearance remain frustratingly thin. It's unclear exactly when she left the care facility, where she may currently be, or why communication with her guardian has stalled.