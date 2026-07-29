Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trailer drops: While fans appreciate it, Hanuman’s absence is also noticed

The trailer itself, a 4 minute 10 seconds visual which was dropped across the official social media platforms, can be viewed best on Youtube with its sounds, visuals and effects best in place. Most of the first half is spent in establishing the premise where one can notice shiv bhakt Ravana or Lanka Pati’s rise to power and Dasharath’s yagya for his sons. Thereby, glimpses of Rama’s childhood, his marriage to Sita, Kaikeyi’s requests, and the exile are narrated.

Interestingly, while glimpses of Manthara, Jatayu and even Surpnakha are there, one could not find Hanuman in the trailer, when Hanuman forms a major part of the Ramayana epics. It is speculated that his grand entry might be kept in wraps for the next part, much of which is dominated by the Rama- Hanuman devotional relationship.

Presented by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is expected to hit the screens in two parts – in Diwali this year and the next. Apart from the lead cast names like Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakulpreet Singh, Sheeba Chadha, and Lara Dutta will also be seen in major characters.

Fans reactions to the trailer drop

It is not even an hour since the trailer dropped and already the comment boxes of the official channel are flooded with reactions. While one user comments, “ And this is how you present India to the world” another writes, “Yash is looking so dangerous and the roar”. Other comments like “ Jatayu scene, what a beautiful scene” , “ Airavat scene is outstanding” and “ Uff this moment, Just look at Ranbir Kapoor’s eye contact. Peak level emotional” are also visible on the official comment box.

The trailer is dominated with a lot of screen effects to recreate an era gone by. Tiwari has often mentioned that his objective is to present this part of Indian history and culture to a larger audience globally. And thus, most modern techniques of filmmaking have been adopted to make it relatable for the people of today.