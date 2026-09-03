Forging the Divine: How Tribe Amrapali crafted the epic jewellery language of Ramayana

Tarang tells us that the biggest creative challenge was letting go of the need to please every version of the epic that people carry in their heads. Second, the turnaround time. “Balancing that speed with the depth the subject deserved was probably the hardest part,” he says.

The team started with research into temple carvings, old texts, and regional styles from that period. “But cinema has its own language. A piece that looks right in a museum case doesn’t always hold up under studio lights or in a close-up. So it became a constant back and forth between what was historically sound and what actually worked on screen,” he shares.