New launches

Forging the Divine: How Tribe Amrapali crafted the epic jewellery language of Ramayana

Inside Tribe Amrapali’s 18-month quest to forge Ramayana’s mythic jewellery, blending rigorous research with cinematic spectacle
How Tribe Amrapali crafted the epic jewellery language of Ramayana
Made for the gods, designed for the screen: Tribe Amrapali reimagines traditional Indian ornamentation for one of cinema’s most ambitious mythological epics.
Updated on
3 min read

As the world witnesses the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana, one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious mythological spectacles, an extraordinary story of craftsmanship unfolds behind the scenes. Tribe Amrapali, the official jewellery partner for the cinematic epic, has crafted the intricate jewellery that adorns the film’s characters.

The story behind Lord Ram’s 335-gram statement necklace

Tribe Amrapali jewellery created for Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana
Crafting the divine: The jewellery behind Ramayana draws on temple art, ancient ornamentation and centuries of Indian symbolism.

For Tribe Amrapali, this collaboration extends far beyond jewellery design; it is a tribute to a timeless cultural legacy. Over a period of more than 18 months, the brand’s design team, under the creative leadership of Tarang Arora and in close collaboration with the film’s creative team, undertook extensive research into mythology, ancient Indian ornamentation, temple art, sculptures, and symbolic narratives to create a jewellery language that feels authentic to the world of Ramayana while meeting the scale and visual grandeur of modern cinema.

Traditional Indian jewellery inspired by temple art and ancient ornamentation
Jewellery fit for an epic: Tribe Amrapali brings mythology, symbolism and Indian craftsmanship to Ramayana.

At the heart of Ram’s first look is a 335-gram statement necklace inspired by Kodanda, Lord Ram’s divine bow, symbolising strength, righteousness, and divine purpose. Crafted in silver and brass, the ornament serves as a visual expression of Ram’s noble character, his Suryavanshi lineage, and his embodiment of dharma.

The design incorporates a rich tapestry of symbolic motifs—circular medallions inspired by the Dharma Chakra, sun motifs representing the Solar Dynasty, lotus elements signifying purity and divinity, and intricate floral details drawn from the sacred gardens of Mithila and the Pushp Vatika, where Ram and Sita’s journey first intertwined.

Tribe Amrapali jewellery featuring Dharma Chakra, sun and lotus motifs
Symbols of a timeless story: Dharma Chakra, sun motifs, lotus elements and floral details come together in the jewellery created for Ramayana.

Tarang tells us that the biggest creative challenge was letting go of the need to please every version of the epic that people carry in their heads. Second, the turnaround time. “Balancing that speed with the depth the subject deserved was probably the hardest part,” he says.

The team started with research into temple carvings, old texts, and regional styles from that period. “But cinema has its own language. A piece that looks right in a museum case doesn’t always hold up under studio lights or in a close-up. So it became a constant back and forth between what was historically sound and what actually worked on screen,” he shares.

Detailed mythological jewellery designed for Ramayana by Tribe Amrapali
Where mythology meets the screen: Tribe Amrapali translates ancient Indian jewellery traditions into cinematic creations for Ramayana.

They built full wardrobes for the main and secondary characters, as well as the background ensemble, rather than focusing only on standout pieces. “Jewellery in that era was part of daily life rather than occasional wear, so it needed to stay consistent from scene to scene, not just appear for the big moments,” says Tarang.

To ensure that the jewellery looked authentic on camera while also being practical for actors to wear during filming, they relied on lightweight construction techniques that preserved the intricate, layered look of traditional jewellery without the actual weight that comes with it.

Lord Ram-inspired statement necklace by Tribe Amrapali for Ramayana
A necklace with a story: Inspired by Lord Ram’s Kodanda bow, the 335-gram statement piece embodies strength, righteousness and dharma.

For Tarang, this project changed the way he looked at Indian mythology and traditional jewellery. “It made me realise jewellery in our epics isn’t just decoration; it’s storytelling. What a character wears speaks to their journey, their status, even their state of mind. I don’t think I’ll look at traditional jewellery quite the same way again,” he signs off.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

How Tribe Amrapali crafted the epic jewellery language of Ramayana
Saggar Mehra on Vanraaj, modern royalty and the return of menswear jewellery
Tribe Amrapali
Ramayana jewellery

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com