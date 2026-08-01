Saggar Mehra on Vanraaj, modern royalty and the return of menswear jewellery

“Vanraaj was born from the process of designing couture itself,” says Saggar Mehra, founder and designer of Saggar Mehra Couture, about his latest collaboration with jewellery designer Nipun Khanna. The range of accessories, inspired by animals, includes brooches, cufflinks, buttons and collar brooches.
Derived from the Sanskrit term meaning King of the Forest, Vanraaj is rooted in the idea of modern royalty. The collaboration draws inspiration from the regal and instinctive forces found in nature, translating them into meticulously crafted jewellery and couture creations.
“Whenever we create a garment, we believe it deserves accessories that are just as thoughtfully designed. Instead of searching for the perfect accessory, we felt the need to create one that truly belonged to the collection. The starting point was the idea of royalty. We began exploring what royalty signifies and found inspiration in animals, which have long been symbols of power, grace and nobility in art and culture,” shares Saggar. The duo translated these animal forms into sculptural motifs and incorporated them into exotic materials.
Both the couture and the jewellery were conceived together from the very beginning, rather than being designed separately. The accessories were envisioned as an essential part of the garments, helping to complete the overall narrative of the collection.
“For me, modern royalty is more of a mindset than an appearance. It’s about the way you carry yourself, your values and the lifestyle you choose to lead. The way you think comes before the way you dress,” says Saggar, who, along with Nipun, was drawn to the innocence, sensitivity and playfulness found in the natural world. “Those emotions became the foundation of the collection. Rather than simply recreating animals, we interpreted their movement, spirit and character through design,” he explains.
The duo has taken a single design language and translated it across different scales—from larger, sculptural brooches to intricate cufflinks and buttons—without losing any of the craftsmanship. “That attention to detail and continuity makes the collection truly special, allowing every accessory, regardless of size, to carry the same design essence,” says Saggar, adding that jewellery has always been an important part of Indian menswear and occasion dressing.
“It’s deeply rooted in our culture and heritage. However, over time, the rise of minimalism led many people to move away from ornamentation, often viewing it through a very limited lens. Today, we’re seeing a shift. Men are becoming more confident in embracing artistry and expressive dressing. The idea of modern royalty encourages people to reconnect with that innate sense of grandeur and shringaar. I believe jewellery will continue to evolve and grow, becoming an increasingly important aspect of occasion wear,” he signs off.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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