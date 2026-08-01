Saggar Mehra on Vanraaj, modern royalty and the return of menswear jewellery

Derived from the Sanskrit term meaning King of the Forest, Vanraaj is rooted in the idea of modern royalty. The collaboration draws inspiration from the regal and instinctive forces found in nature, translating them into meticulously crafted jewellery and couture creations.

“Whenever we create a garment, we believe it deserves accessories that are just as thoughtfully designed. Instead of searching for the perfect accessory, we felt the need to create one that truly belonged to the collection. The starting point was the idea of royalty. We began exploring what royalty signifies and found inspiration in animals, which have long been symbols of power, grace and nobility in art and culture,” shares Saggar. The duo translated these animal forms into sculptural motifs and incorporated them into exotic materials.